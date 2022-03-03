Six Nations Police traffic stop leads to drug charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Three men are facing drug trafficking and possession charges after Six Nations Police conducting a routine traffic stop spotted drug residue and drug related paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

While on general patrol March 2, 2022, on Tuscarora Road approaching Fifth Line Road police spotteda silver SUV fail to stop for the posted stop sign at Fifth Line Road and Tuscarora Road. Police conducted a traffic stop, spoke to the driver advising him of the reason for the traffic stop when they saw two other men inside the vehicle.

After further investigation the driver was taken into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant. The other two men were being removed from the vehicle when police saw a pipe with drug residue and digital scale with white drug residue in plain view. The two men were also taken into custody for possession of drugs.

As a result of the traffic stop, the following items were located within the vehicle and on their person: Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia, cell phones and a digital scale with drug residue.

Charged were:

Jesse Alfano, 34, of Hamilton was held for a formal bail hearing on the charges of:

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking x 2

Possession – CDSA x 2

Breach Probation x 2

Possession – Under $5, 000 – Proceeds of Crime

Karnelle Black, 46, of Hamilton was held for a formal bail hearing on the charges of:

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking x 2

Possession – CDSA x 3

Possession – Under $5,000 – Proceeds of Crime

Jarrod Vanevery, 25, of Hagersville was released on a recognizance for a later court date on the charges of:

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking x 2

Possession – CDSA x 2

Possession – Under $5,000 – Proceeds of Crime

