Stun Gun seized from “local” high school Haldimand County OPP charge student

March 3, 2022 134 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) –  Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a Caledonia high school student after seizing a Stun Gun from a student  involved in a  “disturbance” at a local high school on March 2, 2022 at 12:49 p.m.

 OPP said an altercation occurred between two students, and  police seized a Stun Gun from one of the individuals involved. OPP did not say if the other student had been hit by the Stun Gun but sources told Turtle Island News a Six Nations student may have been injured by the Stun Gun but was not seriously injuried.

The student that was in possession of the Stun Gun will be charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

OPP is asking anyone who may have video footage or information pertaining to this incident to please contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

