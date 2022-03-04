National News
Four arrested $37,000 of Fentanyl Seized by Brantford Street Crime Unit

March 4, 2022 273 views

BRANTFORD,ONT- Brantford police have charged four men after over $37,000 in suspected Fentanyl was seized in a Brantford Police Service

Brantford Police seized Fentanyl, digital scales and cash . Photo from Brantford Street Crime Unit Investigation.

The Brantford Police Service Street Crime Unit said it launched a drug trafficking investigation Thursday, March 3, 2022 executing  a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a Grey Street address with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team and uniform patrol officers.

As a result of the search warrant, police seized :

  • Approximately 106 grams of suspected Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $37,170
  • Canadian currency
  • 2 digital scales

Three 22-year-old men from Brantford and a 33-year-old man from North York have been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking- Fentanyl, contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act. They were held for bail.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

