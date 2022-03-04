Youth charged in stun gun altercation at Caledonia high school

CALEDONIA, ONT – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Six Nations youth after an altercation involving another student being hit by a stun gun occurred at McKinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia,Tuesday, March 2 at about 1 p.m..

OPP said a 14-year-old “individual from Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation” has been charged with Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon and Assault with a Weapon. The identity of the individual is being withheld under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

OPP is asking anyone who may have video footage or information pertaining to this incident to please contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Meanwhile McKinnon Park Secondary School Principal Robert Malcolm issued a notice and update to parents about the altercation saying there were “no serious injuries.” He assured parents the school is working “to build a culture of inclusiveness and belonging.”

He said the stun gun had been discharged against “another Indigenous student.”

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

