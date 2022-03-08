National News
ticker

Every part of B.C. to have high speed internet by 2027, government says 

March 8, 2022 31 views

VICTORIA-The federal and British Columbia governments are spending $830 million to provide access to high-speed internet across the province.

In a news release, the province says the plan means many First Nations communities will have high-speed internet access for the first time.

B.C. is promising that every home and community will have the service by 2027, which was also promised in the budget announced last month.

The funding will be evenly split between the federal and provincial governments, which will cover the cost of infrastructure including low-orbit satellites or fixed and fibre internet connected to homes and businesses.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We can’t let our guard down’: First Nations in Ontario face COVID outbreaks 

March 8, 2022 48

By Noushin Ziafati THE CANADIAN PRESS A few weeks ago, there was an abrupt spike in…

Read more
National News

Pacific Salmon Treaty fails to conserve B.C. fish, say advocates 

March 8, 2022 45

By Melissa Renwick  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Pacific Salmon Treaty (PST) is under fire following…

Read more

Leave a Reply