2-1-1 system may help community connect with service multiple local services

March 9, 2022 37 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Mental health and family crisis can happen at any time and finding the right help when emotions are running high can feel scary and confusing, or even feel impossible. Six Nations Social Services wants to make it easier for those experiencing crisis of all kinds to find the help they need, when they need it by introducing a 2-1-1 system. Arliss Skye, director of Social Services brought up the system at the Six Nations Elected Council Human Services Committee meeting on March 2 and said she wanted to look into Recreation Services online booking system to see if it could handle a multi-purpose system and serve community members in both their recreation and mental health needs. “Something we need to bring forward, and we have previously,…

