Developers claim they accommodated Six Nations giving lands to Men’s Fire, but Men’s Fire says no it was “Mohawk Workers”

By Victoria Gray Writer Developers are anxious to start building a subdivision in Eagle Place, but Six Nations negotiations have left developers wondering if accommodation already occurred in 2015. Lonny Bomberry director of Lands and Resources and Robin Vanstone supervisor of the Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team shared concerns about a 30-hectare development at Erie Avenue and Birkett Lane in Brantford at Six nations Elected Council’s Political Liaison Committee meeting on February 28. Bomberry said the “Men’s Fire “traded” the land on Erie Ave. for a 46-acre parcel on Oneida Road at Sixth Line Road in exchange for allowing development to go ahead. He said, as a result, the current developers believed they had already accommodated Six Nations for the land. “In their view, they have already accommodated Six…



