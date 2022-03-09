Local News
Jobs going unfilled but Ontario Works case load keeps growing

March 9, 2022 53 views

By Victoria Gray Writer With businesses struggling to hire and retain employees Six Nations staff can’t figure out why Ontario Works applications and food bank use are on the rise. Sandy Porter director of Six Nations Ontario Works says he sees signs everywhere hiring people and keeps reading articles and hearing people talk about a dire need in the trades, but knows applications for Ontario Works have risen considerably since the beginning of the pandemic and now that the province is on an upswing it seems applications have continued to increase. “I’m not sure why we’re just seeing increase. I’m not sure whether we’ll continue to see it. Hopefully individuals get back to their feet and there are more opportunities for them. It kind of leaves you wondering when you…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
