Six Nations band administration facing shortage of staff and office space

By Victoria Gray Writer There is renewed urgency to get new building projects up and running on Six Nations. Health Services Portfolio Lead Janet Gaperelli said now that the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down in terms of restrictions and urgency many projects will need a renewed drive from staff and funding plans. She told the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Human Services meeting, March 2, .the Iroquois Lodge Nursing Home has been hit hard this winter with more than a month-long COVID-19 outbreak that saw more than 30 residents infected and four deaths. Staff were also infected and forced to isolate which caused a staffing shortage at the lodge. “It was a major accomplishment to get through the outbreak and with support from staff,” she said. Health Services has hired…
Related Posts
BC Supreme Court about to hear precedent setting Nuchatlaht Nation case
March 9, 2022 18
By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The legal counsel who successfully navigated the historic Supreme…
TC Energy signs Coastal GasLink option deals with Indigenous communities
March 9, 2022 18
By Amanda Stephenson THE CANADIAN PRESS CALGARY -Sixteen Indigenous communities along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route…