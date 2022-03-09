Local News
Student charged in Stun Gun altercation

March 9, 2022

CALEDONIA, ONT – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Six Nations youth after an altercation involving another student being hit by a stun gun occurred at McKinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia,Tuesday, March 2 at about 1 p.m.. OPP said a 14-year-old “individual from Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation” has been charged with Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon and Assault with a Weapon. The identity of the individual is being withheld under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges. OPP is asking anyone who may have video footage or information pertaining to this incident to please contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Meanwhile McKinnon…

