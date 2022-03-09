Traffic stop leads to drug charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Three men are facing drug trafficking and possession charges after Six Nations Police conducting a routine traffic stop spotted drug residue and drug related paraphernalia inside the vehicle. While on general patrol March 2, 2022, on Tuscarora Road approaching Fifth Line Road police spotteda silver SUV fail to stop for the posted stop sign at Fifth Line Road and Tuscarora Road. Police conducted a traffic stop, spoke to the driver advising him of the reason for the traffic stop when they saw two other men inside the vehicle.After further investigation the driver was taken into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant. The other two men were being removed from the vehicle when police saw a pipe with drug residue and digital scale with white drug…



