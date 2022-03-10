Brantford Police Project Dilemma investigation sees man facing child pornography charge

BRANTFORD ONT-A 22-year-old city man facing child pornography and related charges may be just the first person arrested as a result of the Brantford Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit’s Project Dilemma.

Investigators allege that “suspects” used their social media accounts to send images and video to other users. The content included children, some as young a two-years old, being sexually assaulted.

To date, the efforts of Project Dilemma are responsible for:

Execution of three separate search warrants at residences within the City of Brantford

10 additional Court Orders

Seizure of 29 electronic devices (cell phones, computers, and other devices)

As a result of the Project Dilemma investigation the 22-year-old man has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of failure to comply with a judicial release order.

Investigators said they believe more arrests will be coming as a result of their continue investigation and forensic examination of the seized electronic devices.

Project Dilemma was launched by the Brantford Police Service ICE Unit in October 2021, to address increasing concern of social media platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, etc., being utilized to distribute and possess child pornography images.

Brantford Police Service Inspector Kevin Reeder said “We know that there is a high likelihood that people who possess child pornography have or will go on to sexually abuse children. By identifying and arresting individuals who possess child pornography, our goal is to stop them before they do.Our investigators are working to prevent any victimization of our most vulnerable children.”

Project Dilemma is funded through the Ministry of the Solicitor General with continued funding through the Ontario provincial strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.

The online exploitation of children continues to be a challenge for investigators due to its sheer volume, global reach, and anonymity. The Brantford Police Service, along with the Provincial Government, and our policing partners are committed to making a difference in our communities.The Brantford Police Service supports this strategy and recognizes that images of children and child abuse placed on the internet lead to perpetual victimization, a police statement said.

To learn more about how to help keep children safer online, please visit Cybertip.ca

Anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children is urged to call the Brantford Police Service ICE Section at 519-756-7050 or, to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice