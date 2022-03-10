Enfranchisement litigation to come to an end: Indigenous Services Canada 

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

IORI:WASE

Indigenous Services Canada and the lawyers representing 16 plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the government over being historically enfranchised have announced litigation has come to an end and the parties involved are working on a settlement, Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu announced last week.

In a release from late last week, Hajdu and the lawyers representing the plaintiffs announced they have reached a mutual agreement to put the litigation on hold while working to pursue a legislative solution to end the ongoing impact of enfranchisement under the federal Indian Act today.

Hajdu has also committed to work towards introducing legislation in the House of Commons by summer to make the necessary amendments to the registration provisions of the Indian Act.

“Today’s announcement is a crucial step forward on the path to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada,” Hajdu said.

“The government of Canada is committed to working with First Nations, and other impacted partners, to address inequities in the registration provisions in the Indian Act relating to enfranchisement to ensure family histories of enfranchisement no longer affect entitlement to registration under the Act.”

`Enfranchisement’ was a process wherein members of First Nations lost eligibility to registration and membership in their home communities. In return, they gained basic entitlements, such as Canadian citizenship, the right to vote in Canadian elections, the right to hold land in fee simple, and freedom from compulsory Residential School attendance for their children.

While the enfranchisement process was removed from the Indian Act in 1985, the fact of historical enfranchisement continues to play a role in determining entitlement to registration in First Nations communities today, the government said. Many Indigenous people who had lost entitlement to registration chose to apply and be registered.

Descendants of individuals and families who were enfranchised are, in many cases, currently not entitled to registration in the same way as descendants of those who were not enfranchised.

One of the class-action lawyers involved in the suit said the halt to litigation was a good-faith move on the part of the government.

“As the Supreme Court of Canada has emphasized, enfranchisement was a discriminatory policy aimed at eradicating Indigenous culture and assimilating Indigenous peoples,” said Juristes Power Law representative Ryan Beaton. “Minister Hajdu’s commitment to introduce legislative changes in a timely manner is a promising step towards finally ending the inequities flowing from the oppressive legacy of enfranchisement in Canada.”

