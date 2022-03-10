Six Nations business hit by armed robber, police seeking public’s help

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police are asking for the public’s assistance after an armed man robbed a business on Indian Line Sunday, March 6th, 2022, at 9:28 p.m. taking off with an unknown amount of cash.

Police said a man, described as native, pointed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Police said the victim handed all of the cash over to the man who then took off on foot toward the Six Nations Territory.

The man was described as native, wearing all black with a camouflage coat, black mask, black hat and was about 5’10” and 210 lbs.

A Six Nations Police search of the area failed to produce any results. Police cleared the area and continue to investigate.

Police are asking if anyone has any cell phone, security, or vehicle footage at the time of the robbery to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811. If you have any information about this robbery and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice