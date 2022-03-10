National News
Six Nations woman pronounced deceased after pulled from Humber River

March 10, 2022 1184 views

TORONTO, ONT- Toronto Police pulled the body of a woman from the Humber River Tuesday March 8, that has now been identified as a woman from Six Nations.

At 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, Toronto police tweeted that emergency services responded to a report of a body in the river in the area of Old Mill Road at 10:06 a.m. in the city’s west end.  Toronto police, Toronto Fire, and an ambulance responded.

Officers said one person was removed from the river and was transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The name of the deceased has not yet been released pendig notification of next of kin.

 

