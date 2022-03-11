Six Nations COVID 19 cases on the rise

By Victoria Gray

Six Nations COVID-19 cases are on the rise just ahead of mask mandates ending in the province.

Six Nations has 33 active cases of the virus, up from 12 on March 1.

There are 54 people in self-isolation and one person in the hospital.

There has been 1,523 cases on the territory since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

The community’s death toll remains at 24.

In the last seven days 27 people self-reported positive results on a rapid antigen test and 13 people tested positive with PRC tests. 18 cases were resolved last week.

Six Nations Assessment Centre test results have a 76 per cent positivity rate, that’s up from 56 per cent last week.

Chastity VanEvery, heath services communications officer said Six Nations Elected Council’s Emergency Control Group is discussing moving the assessment centre due to lack of use.

“The number of tests varies from week to week and have been declining overall to under 20,” she said.

“We are discussing options for shifting the location of the Assessment Centre, while still having testing as an option for our vulnerable community.”

Members are still encouraged to self-report positive rapid test results.

Health Services is encouraging those who test positive and all those who live with them to immediately self-isolate and notify their own close contacts.

Call Ohsweken Public Heath at 519-445-2672, if they don’t answer, leave a voicemail explaining your first and last names, the date you tested positive and your contact information.

The community indicator is in the yellow which means, virus spread is decreasing and there is moderate risk.

Six Nations Health Services will also no longer be tracking the positivity rates per 100,000 people in neighbouring communities because those municipalities have stopped testing the entire population with PCR tests, while Six Nations continues to offer PCR testing to community members.

Vaccination rates have remained the same for two months despite vaccine clinics in schools and educational workshops run by SNEC. 50 per cent of people have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent with one dose. There is no data on those that have received a third dose.

The COVID-19 vaccinations centre has moved from Dajoh Youth and Elder Centre to Gane Yohs Health Centre on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with walk-in appointments available for those age five and over for.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For test results visit https://covid19results.ehealthontario.ca:4443/agree.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

