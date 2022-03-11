Six Nations Police assist in homicide investigation of local woman

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police are assisting the Toronto Police homicide unit after the body of a Six Nations woman was pulled from the Humber River Tuesday March 8, 2022.

Six Nations Police are currently (Friday, March 3, 2022) at the Mohawk Road address of 56-year old Ruth Ann Longboat whose body was found in the Humber River.

Toronto Police and emergency services responded to a call about a suspicious incident in the river south of Dundas Street West just after 10 a.m. on March 8 where the body of a deceased woman was found. When they arrived, the body of a woman was located and she was later identified as Ruth Ann Longboat of Six Nations of the Grand River.

The Toronto Police homicide unit took over the investigation Thursday, March 10.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence,” Toronto police said in a news release.

Six Nations Police are asking if anyone has any cell phone, security, or vehicle footage of the area between 3rd Line and 4th Line road prior to today of suspicious activity, please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811. If you have any information about this homicide and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Toronto Police are asking anyone who may have seen the victim, have heard or witnessed anything suspicious on or after March 5 to contact homicide detectives at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

