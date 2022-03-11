Toronto Police launch homicide investigation after body of Six Nations woman pulled from Humber River

Ruth Ann Longboat (Toronto Police Services Supplied photo)

TORONTO, ONT- Toronto Police said the death of a Six Nations woman whose body was pulled from the Humber River Tuesday March 8, 2022 is now a homicide investigation.

Police and emergency services responded to a call about a suspicious incident in the river south of Dundas Street West just after 10 a.m. on March 8 where the body of a deceased woman was found. When they arrived, the body of a woman was located. She has since been identified as 56-year-old Ruth Ann Longboat of Six Nations of the Grand River.

The Toronto Police homicide unit took over the investigation Thursday, March 10.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence,” Toronto police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the victim, have heard or witnessed anything suspicious on or after March 5 to contact homicide detectives at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

