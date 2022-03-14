OPP/Six Nations Police take over investigation into death of Six Nations woman, seeking public’s help

The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police are leading a homicide investigation into the death of a Six Nations woman who’se body was found in the Humber River last week.

OPP are now asking for the public’s help in connection with the homicide investigation.

On March 8, 2022, the Toronto Police Service initiated a homicide investigation after the body of a woman was discovered in the Humber River, south of Dundas Street West, in Toronto. The victim has been identified as Ruth Ann Longboat, 56 of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

The OPP, in partnership with the Six Nations Police Service (SNPS), has assumed carriage of the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police are advising Ohsweken residents to expect an increased police presence in the area in coming days. There is no immediate risk to public safety.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the death of Ruth Ann LONGBOAT to contact the SNPS at 519-445-2811 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

