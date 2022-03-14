National News
Project Chance: Six Nations Police charge 7, lay 76 charges in bust that spans three communities

March 14, 2022 2 views

                                                                   Six Nations Police, OPP and London Police  seize $27,000 in drugs, 57 firearms  in raids. (Six Nations Police supplied photos)

By Lynda Powless
Editor
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police, OPP and London Police have charged seven people in a drug and arms bust dubbed “Project Chance” that was six months in the making and spanned two First Nations and the City of London.
From March 9th to the 11th, 2022 Six Nations Police executed search warrants at residences and vehicles on Six Nations of the Grand River, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and in the City of London.

Six Nations Police seize guns, drugs in joint, multi -community bust. (SIx Nations Police supplied Photos)

Police said they arrested seven “connected to Project Chance” and have laid 76 charges.
Police seized 57 firearms, a large quantity of firearm ammunition, Canadian currency, approximately $27,000 in illicit drugs which included Fentanyl, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, and Xanax. In addition, police located a stolen vehicle and jewelry believed to be offence related property.
The following are facing criminal charges:

Michael Daylin Joseph, 23, of Brantford
He is facing charges of:
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Hydromorphone
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Oxycodone
Possession: Xanax
Firearm Unauthorized Possession X 5
Firearm in a Motor Vehicle X 3
Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number
Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 5
Possession of Stolen Property – under $5,000
Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Jayden Terry-Lee Elijah, 23, of London is facing charges of:
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Hydromorphone
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Oxycodone
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl
Possession: Xanax
Firearm Unauthorized Possession X 5
Firearm in a Motor Vehicle X 3
Firearm: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession
Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 5
Possession of Stolen Property – under $5,000
Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest
Fail to Comply with Probation x 2

Treyton Alexander Bomberry, 22, of Ohsweken is facing charges of:
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Hydromorphone
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Oxycodone
Possession: Xanax
Firearm: Unauthorized Possession X 5
Firearm: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession X 5
Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number
Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 5
Firearm or Weapon: Possession contrary to Prohibition Order X 2
Possession of Stolen Property – under $5,000
Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Corrina Lynn Butler, 24, of Ohsweken is facing charges of:
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Hydromorphone
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Oxycodone
Firearm: Unauthorized Possession
Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use
Possession of Stolen Property – under $5,000

Tabitha Lynn Beauvais, 23, of London is facing a charge of: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl
Catlin Hottinger, 35, of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation is faicng charges of:
Possession: Cocaine
Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 2
Necessaries of Life – Child or Spouse
Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number
Possession of Stolen Property – over $5,000

Kristina Herkimer, 31, of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation is facing charges of :
Possession: Cocaine
Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 2
Firearm: Unauthorized Possession
Necessaries of Life – Child or Spouse
Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number
Possession of Stolen Property – over $5,000

