Project Chance: Six Nations Police charge 7, lay 76 charges in bust that spans three communities

Six Nations Police, OPP and London Police seize $27,000 in drugs, 57 firearms in raids. (Six Nations Police supplied photos)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police, OPP and London Police have charged seven people in a drug and arms bust dubbed “Project Chance” that was six months in the making and spanned two First Nations and the City of London.

From March 9th to the 11th, 2022 Six Nations Police executed search warrants at residences and vehicles on Six Nations of the Grand River, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and in the City of London.

Police said they arrested seven “connected to Project Chance” and have laid 76 charges.

Police seized 57 firearms, a large quantity of firearm ammunition, Canadian currency, approximately $27,000 in illicit drugs which included Fentanyl, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, and Xanax. In addition, police located a stolen vehicle and jewelry believed to be offence related property.

The following are facing criminal charges:

Michael Daylin Joseph, 23, of Brantford

He is facing charges of:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Hydromorphone

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Oxycodone

Possession: Xanax

Firearm Unauthorized Possession X 5

Firearm in a Motor Vehicle X 3

Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number

Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 5

Possession of Stolen Property – under $5,000

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Jayden Terry-Lee Elijah, 23, of London is facing charges of:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Hydromorphone

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Oxycodone

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl

Possession: Xanax

Firearm Unauthorized Possession X 5

Firearm in a Motor Vehicle X 3

Firearm: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession

Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 5

Possession of Stolen Property – under $5,000

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Fail to Comply with Probation x 2

Treyton Alexander Bomberry, 22, of Ohsweken is facing charges of:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Hydromorphone

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Oxycodone

Possession: Xanax

Firearm: Unauthorized Possession X 5

Firearm: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession X 5

Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number

Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 5

Firearm or Weapon: Possession contrary to Prohibition Order X 2

Possession of Stolen Property – under $5,000

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Corrina Lynn Butler, 24, of Ohsweken is facing charges of:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Hydromorphone

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Oxycodone

Firearm: Unauthorized Possession

Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

Possession of Stolen Property – under $5,000

Tabitha Lynn Beauvais, 23, of London is facing a charge of: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl

Catlin Hottinger, 35, of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation is faicng charges of:

Possession: Cocaine

Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 2

Necessaries of Life – Child or Spouse

Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number

Possession of Stolen Property – over $5,000

Kristina Herkimer, 31, of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation is facing charges of :

Possession: Cocaine

Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use X 2

Firearm: Unauthorized Possession

Necessaries of Life – Child or Spouse

Firearm: Tampering with Serial Number

Possession of Stolen Property – over $5,000

