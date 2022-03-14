Six Nations Emergency Services on scene of car on fire on Highway 54

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Emergency Services are on the scene of a car fire on Highway 54 west of Chiefswood Road at 8:05 a.m. in front of the Kayanase Greenhouses today Monday, March 14th 2022. No reports of injuries are available. Traffic is backed up avoid the area if possible. (Photo and video by Victoria Gray)
