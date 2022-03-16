Brantford Police seeking the public’s help after man stabbed in downtown area

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Branford Police Service are investigating a stabbing and seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect.

Police responded to area of Grey street and Market Street Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at about 10:30 p.m., after receiving a report of an assault. Police found a man at the scene who had sustained multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for three male suspects, who fled the scene on foot, travelling southbound on George Street. A description of the suspects is not available at this time.

Police are currently seeking any information that may lead to identifying the suspects responsible for this assault.

Anyone who may have information, or video footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective John Allan of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

