Three men, including a Six Nations man, charged in human trafficking investigation

By Victoria Gray

Writer

A Six Nations man has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

On March 15, the Woodstock Police Service Special Victims Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau, and Community Response Unit, participated in a Human Trafficking initiative in Woodstock and arrested three suspects.

An unnamed 36-year-old man from Ohsweken was charged with communicate with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services. A 61-year-old man from Port Dover was also charged with seeking sexual services.

A 32-year-old Burford man was charged with communicate with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under the age of 18 years.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking victims of human trafficking.

If you are a victim or you suspect someone you know is a victim of human trafficking contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323, Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

