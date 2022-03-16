National News
ticker

Three men, including a Six Nations man, charged in human trafficking investigation

March 16, 2022 396 views

By Victoria Gray

Writer

A Six Nations man has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

On March 15, the Woodstock Police Service Special Victims Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau, and Community Response Unit, participated in a Human Trafficking initiative in Woodstock and arrested three suspects.

An unnamed 36-year-old man from Ohsweken was charged with communicate with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services. A  61-year-old man from Port Dover was also charged with seeking sexual services.

A 32-year-old Burford man was charged with communicate with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under the age of 18 years.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking victims of human trafficking.

If you are a victim or you suspect someone you know is a victim of human trafficking contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323, Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police seeking the public’s help after man stabbed in downtown area

March 16, 2022 133

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Branford Police Service are investigating a stabbing and seeking the public’s help in…

Read more
National News

Geographical Names Board Of Canada appoints new Indigenous Advisor 

March 16, 2022 38

By Jacob Cardinal  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter   On March 2, 2022 the government of Canada…

Read more

Leave a Reply