WANTED: Brantford Police issue arrest warrant, seeking public’s help

March 18, 2022 388 views

                                                                     Isiah Dustin Smoke: A warrant for his arrest has been issued by Brantford city police. 

BRANTFORD- Brantford Police are seeking information that could lead to the arrest of  Dustin Smoke, 35, wanted  in connection with two assaults in the city in the past week that sent two people to hospital.

Police have issued a warrant for Smoke’s arrest after a stabbing assault and robbery occurred in the city Monday, March 14  and a second assault and robbery  March 16, 2022 that saw a woman hit with a crowbar.  Smoke is considered armed and dangerous and if seen should not be approached.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, at about 9:00 a.m., a 42-year-old man was located in the area of Nelson Street and Market Street suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said the victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of police investigation, a warrant has been sought for the arrest of Isiah Dustin Smoke, for the following Criminal Code offences:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Weapons Dangerous
  • Breach of Undertaking 

  On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at about 2:00 p.m., Brantford Police  said  a robbery and assault that had occurred in the area of Market Street and Nelson Street,  where  police said it was reported that the accused had robbed and assaulted a 26-year-old female victim with a crowbar. The victim was transported to hospital to receive treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of this investigation, Isiah Dustin Snoke, stands charged with :

  • Robbery
  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

 DESCRIPTION: 35-year-old male, Indigenous, 5’9”, 155 lbs., thin build, with short black hair.

** If observed, do not approach as the accused is to be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact the Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or call 9-1-1.

 Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to locate the wanted party. If you have any information related to the location of Isiah SMOKE, please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or, to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

 

 

 

 

 

 

