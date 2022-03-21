National News
ticker

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs appoints temporary leader due to investigation

March 21, 2022 36 views

WINNIPEG- An advocacy group representing First Nations in Manitoba has appointed a temporary leader while the organization investigates a formal complaint against a prominent chief.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says Eric Redhead will take on the role of acting grand chief.

Arlen Dumas was suspended from the position last week after the organization said a senior staff member had filed a formal complaint against him.

The group says in a news release that it has started reviewing its workplace harassment policies and will make changes.

Winnipeg police previously said an incident number for a complaint was generated but they could not confirm the parties involved.

Redhead is also the chief of Shamattawa First Nation, located approximately 745 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

 

 

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Pandemic underscores value of culturally sensitive Indigenous health care: experts

March 21, 2022 38

By Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS Doctors and front-line agencies say COVID-19 has underscored the value…

Read more
National News

Calgary’s Reconciliation Bridge To Be Lit With Indigenous Colours This Year

March 21, 2022 40

 By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Calgary’s Reconciliation Bridge will be fitted with an upgraded…

Read more

Leave a Reply