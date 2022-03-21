Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs suspends leader after staffer makes formal complaint

WINNIPEG-A prominent First Nations chief in Manitoba has been suspended while the organization he represents investigates a complaint.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says in a statement that a senior staff member has filed a formal complaint against Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, head of the organization since 2017.

The group says it will be appointing someone to take his place while he is suspended.

It says it will be investigating the allegation with human resources lawyers in order to remain impartial.

And it plans to review existing workplace harassment policies.

Winnipeg police say an incident number for a complaint has been generated but they cannot confirm the parties involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.

