Hamilton man killed in Brant County airplane crash

A Hamilton man has died in the single engine plane crash near Brantford Municipal Airport (Supplied Photo)

BRANT COUNTY, ON – A Hamilton man has been killed in a single-engine plane crash in a field just east of the Brantford Municipal Airport Monday March 21, 2022.

Ontario Provincial Police Brant County Detachment members, County of Brant Fire Department and Brant-Brantford Paramedics responded to the airplane crash on Green Lane in the County of Brant.The crash occurred in an open field just east of Brantford Municipal Airport.

Firefighters extricated the lone occupant and paramedics transported him to an area hospital where he were pronounced deceased by attending physicians.

The deceased has been identified as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Add Your Voice