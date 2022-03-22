 Six Nations COVID-19 numbers back up with 24 active cases

By Victoria Gray

Six Nations is following Ontario’s mask optional protocol.

On March 21 at 12:01 a.m. masks were deemed optional in many Six Nations businesses, but Federal School children will continue to wear masks for the time being. Masks are still mandatory in high risk settlings.

“Masks must be worn in only high risk areas and individuals can choose to wear their masks if they choose too in other areas,” a statement from Six Nations Elected council said.

High risk areas include; long-term care homes and retirement homes; healthcare settings; shelters and congregate care centres as well as home and community care provider locations for both employees and contractors.

Although Six Nations does not operate its own, a mask is mandatory on public transit (including indoor and outdoor facilities) throughout the province.

There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19 n the territory, with 15 people in self-isolation. There are two community members in the hospital and currently 24 deaths.

In the last seven days seven people have tested positive through PCR tests, 14 have self-reported a positive result on a Rapid Antigen test and 27 people recovered.

There have been a total of 1,532 COVID-19 cases on the territory since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. There are 639 people in hospital, that’s an increase of 88, and 179 in ICU’s, a decrease of two. There were four new deaths.

Ontario reported 1,447 cases, but that number may not be accurate due to testing restrictions.

Brantford reported 16 new cases bringing the total active cases to 116, and four people in the hospital. The death toll remains 66.

Hamilton reported 102 new cases in the last 24 hours and 167 active cases. There are 13 people in the hospital and one person in the ICU. There were three new fatalities brining the total to 503.

Vaccination rates on Six Nations continue to sit at 50 per cent with a two doses and 55 per cent with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For test results visit https://covid19results.ehealthontario.ca:4443/agree.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

