1492 Land Back Lane defender back to court

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations land defender Skyler Williams will once again defend himself and 1492 Land Back Lane in court. On March 22 Foxgate Developments will start the process of bringing forward another injunction for the 25 acre parcel in Caledonia, that is currently held by Six Nations members, in court. Skyler Williams, the former spokesperson for the Lank Back movement is named in the injunction and he says he’s being sued for millions of dollars. “I guess I expected something from them again, to take this as an open threat to people who made the stand to make sure those lands stayed in Haudenosaunee hands. It is high time that we find another path forward here that sees us not get shot at, not tasered, not dragged…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice