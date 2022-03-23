1924 it’s time to apologize

So the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations got the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council’s letter seeking an apology for 1924. And he says he will respond. He doesn’t say when. Nor does he address the HCCC request. Instead, in what appears to be a failed attempt at soothing any offense, he actually told the HCCC the government he represents will work with both the elected band and the HCCC. The HCCC, you know the government and way of life they usurped in 1924 and have done nothing since to not only acknowledge their wrong doing, but have moved insidiously to strengthen what began as an elected administration into a government. His response was clear: “The Government of Canada recognizes that working in collaboration with Indigenous partners, including both hereditary and elected Governments…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice