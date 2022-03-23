Crown Indigenous Relations Minister to answer HCCC

By Lynda Powless Editor A Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) letter seeking an apology from the Canadian government for their actions in 1924 that removed them from power has been received by the Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations who says an answer will be forthcoming. Crown–Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller’s office acknowledged receipt of the HCCC letter and told Turtle Island News they “will respond in due course.” The Minister’s letter said “The Government of Canada recognizes that working in collaboration with Indigenous partners, including both hereditary and elected Governments is critical to achieving our shared goal of building a reconciled country, and we remain committed to that goal.” The HCCC sent a letter to the Minister March 7th in response to a letter Minister Miller sent requesting a meeting…



