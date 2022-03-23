Local News
Police

Drugs at base of violent crimes Police Chief says

March 23, 2022 163 views
A cache of weapons found in raid last week that saw Six Nations and Mississauga of the Credit First Nation members charged.

By Victoria Gray Writer The recent rise in violent and serious crime on Six Nations is tied to substance use. “Drugs is the common denominator,” Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said. In just this month, Six Nations has seen one woman killed a massive raid producing 76 charges and 37 guns and a murder finally sent to jail. The body of Six Nations woman woman, Ruth Ann Longboat was found in the Humber River on March 8, and last week the investigation was turne dover to OPP and Six Nations Police were seen with forensic units at two Six Nations addresses. Longboat’s murder came on the same day Nicholas Shipman and Jamie Beaver were sentenced for their part in the murders of Melissa Miller, who was seven months pregnant…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
