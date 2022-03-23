Local News
Seed Keepers

Enjoying the Gift from the Trees!

March 23, 2022
The sweet Wahta Oasis from Mohawk Seedkeeper Gardens 2022 is such a treat! (Photo T. Brant)

By Terrylynn Brant OHSWEKEN,ON – The sapping season is in full swing here on Six Nations and we are trying a few new things. The winds have settled down and that is our first indicator that it is time to tap the maple trees for their sweet liquid once again. Since my own kids were small we have been tapping our trees and now we continue the tradition with our grandchildren. Some say why bother, well to tell the truth it is OUR STORY! It is one of those things that make us Haudenosaunee. Our Nations have been tapping trees since forever and as we think about the bigger picture it has become a part of who we are as indigenous people. The sugaring is just something we do, it…

