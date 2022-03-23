Wanted man Isiah Dustin Smoke arrested by Brantford Police

BRANTFORD, ONT- Isiah Dustin Smoke, wanted in connection with two assaults in the city, has been arrested by Brantford police.

The 35-year-old Smoke was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday March 22, 2022. Police announced the arrest Wednesday March 23, 2022. Police had issued an alert for his arrest and was seeking the public’s help in locating Smoke whom they said was considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Smoke was wanted in connection with two assaults in the city that sent two people to hospital.

Police allege Smoke was involved in a March 14, 2022 stabbing and a March 16, 2022 robbery and assault.

Both assaults occurred in the area of Nelson Street and Market Street.

The March 14 incident, occurred around 9 a.m. and saw a 42-year-old man transported to hospital with multiple stab wounds. A warrant for Smoke’s arrest was issued for charges of Assault with a Weapon and Assault causing bodily harm, Weapons Dangerous and Breach of Undertaking.

Two days later on March 16, at about 2 p.m. Smoke is alleged to have robbed and assaulted a 26-year-old woman with a crowbar in the Market Street and Nelson street area. She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Smoke has been charged with :Robbery, Assault with a Weapon and Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The Brantford Police Service would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance.

