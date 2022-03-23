What’s hiding in the Vatican vaults?

‘What is being hidden?’ Vatican must give access to Indigenous artifacts, curators say By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS Gerald McMaster has always wondered what mysteries and cultural objects are kept within the Vatican’s collection of Indigenous artifacts. The renowned First Nations curator and artist says the artifacts are important to how Indigenous people see themselves and the world around them. Yet, he says, not many have ever laid their eyes on what’s in the vaults. “What is being hidden? Why is it being hidden?’’ McMaster pondered in a recent interview with The Canadian Press. “Why (do) Indigenous people remain shut out whereas the vault will be open to other curators that are non-Indigenous, other European curators.’’ Indigenous delegates are to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican the…



