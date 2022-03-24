Trial wraps up for Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service police chief 

By Lori Thompson

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Final submissions were heard last Thursday, March 17 in the Terry McCaffrey sexual assault trial, following four days of testimony by the complainant, Mr. McCaffrey and expert witness Erich Speckin.

Mr. McCaffrey was suspended with pay from his role as police chief for Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service in January 2021, after an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police resulted in the charge. He has pleaded not guilty to the allegations and is represented by Toronto-based criminal defence lawyer, Peter Thorning.

The judge-only trial took place in Gore Bay and was heard by Justice Allen. The next court date is April 5, at which time a date will be set for judgement.

