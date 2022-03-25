National News
Mi’kmaq chiefs reject Acadian Metis as distinct group, oppose Vautour N.B. land claim

March 25, 2022 82 views

FREDERICTON- Mi’kmaq chiefs in New Brunswick are speaking out to oppose the land claim by the family of the late Jackie Vautour involving property within Kouchibouguac National Park.

For more than 50 years, the Vautours have claimed they are Acadian-Metis and have the permission of Steven Augustine, a hereditary chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, to remain on the property on the province’s west coast.

However, Mi’kmaq chiefs in the province say Acadian-Metis is not a distinct Indigenous group and it is wrong for the Vautours to claim they have right to the land.

Parks Canada has given the family until the end of this month to leave the national park.

In 1998, Jackie Vautour, his wife Yvonne and their sons Roy and Ron were arrested for illegally harvesting shellfish in the park. In 1999, they were convicted under the Law on National Parks of Canada. They were exonerated on appeal, and were compensated. It was at this moment the Vautour family began to claim Metis heritage

Edmond Vautour says the issue is before the courts and nothing should be done until there is a decision from a judge.

Vautour and others plan to hold a protest march at the entrance to the park on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

 

 

 

 

