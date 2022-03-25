National News
Mississaugas of Credit First Nation man charged with attempted murder

March 25, 2022 766 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged a 51-year-old Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation man with attempted murder after a breakin at a 5th Line Road home.

Police responded to a 911 emergency call  Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 3 p.m. for a break and enter in progress at a Fifth Line Road home.
Upon arrival at the scene police found a victim “suffering injuries as a result of an edged weapon”. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Sources have told Turtle Island News the victim was a female.
Police said as a result of their investigation Kyle Shane Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation  has been charged with:

Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Utter Threats, Mischief, Theft under $5,000, and Fail to Comply with Release Order X 4.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Brantford at a later date.

