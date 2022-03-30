Foxgate Development’s new bid for a permanent injunction at 1492 Land Back Lane will have its day in court in September

By Victoria Gray Writer Former 1492 Land Back Lane spokesperson Skyler Williams is named in the suit and originally Foxgate was seeking millions of dollars in damages from Williams, but now, his lawyer Aliah El Houni says it’s unclear what they are asking for. There was a brief court appearance on March 22 where Foxgate was granted a hearing for a permanent injunction at the 25 acre parcel in Caledonia that was slated to host a 218 home subdivision. The injunction hearing will take place on September 12 and 13. El Houni said those dates will only deal with the injunction and not damages related to Williams and land defenders more than 600-day land defense. “It’s not entirely clear what damages [Foxgate] will be seeking from Skyler, individually,” she said….
