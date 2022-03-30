Local News
ticker

Foxgate Development’s new bid for a permanent injunction at 1492 Land Back Lane will have its day in court in September

March 30, 2022 108 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Former 1492 Land Back Lane spokesperson Skyler Williams is named in the suit and originally Foxgate was seeking millions of dollars in damages from Williams, but now, his lawyer Aliah El Houni says it’s unclear what they are asking for. There was a brief court appearance on March 22 where Foxgate was granted a hearing for a permanent injunction at the 25 acre parcel in Caledonia that was slated to host a 218 home subdivision. The injunction hearing will take place on September 12 and 13. El Houni said those dates will only deal with the injunction and not damages related to Williams and land defenders more than 600-day land defense. “It’s not entirely clear what damages [Foxgate] will be seeking from Skyler, individually,” she said….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

One man charged in brutal attack on Six Nations woman, second man sought

March 30, 2022 193

SIX NATIONS-Six Nations Police have charged one man and are asking for the public’s help in…

Read more
National News

Building national monument honouring residential school students to take five years

March 30, 2022 15

Ottawa is eyeing a five-year timeline to build a national monument to honour children who suffered…

Read more