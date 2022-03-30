One man charged in brutal attack on Six Nations woman, second man sought

SIX NATIONS-Six Nations Police hae charged one man and are looking for a second in the brutal attack on a Six Nations woman.

Police have charged one 21 year old Ohsweken man in an assault and dog attack on a local woman.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM, the London O.P.P. Communications Centre advised the Six Nations Police a woman had called to report her daughter being attacked by dogs earlier that morning.

Six Nations Police said they spoke to a witness who provided limited information of what occurred in the early morning hours at a residence on 3rd Line Road. Police continued to investigate and interview witnesses.

As a result of further investigation, Sheldon Scott Hill, 21 years of Ohsweken, is charged with Aggravated Assault. He turned himself into police on March 30, 2022 and was held for a formal bail hearing.

An arrest warrant has been issued for another accused, Kalab Quwade Powless, 20 years of Ohsweken, who is also charged with Aggravated Assault.

Investigators from the Six Nations Police Major Crime Unit continue to investigate and are aware that community members have knowledge surrounding this incident that would assist in the investigation. They are being asked to have the courage to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1–800–222–8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

