Six Nations Fire department was called out to rescue a dog stranded in the Boston Creek

March 30, 2022 49 views
Six Nations Fire department was called out to rescue a dog stranded in the Boston Creek at Seneca Road and Second Line Saturday. Firefighters Cain Nolan and Brendon Prong waded into the freezing waters to bring Buddy back to shore. Fire Chief Ashley Russell-Taylor said Buddy “was really tired, exhausted.” A nearby property owner heard the barking and called 911. Firefighters took care of him until Sunday when his owners were found. (Six Nations Fire Department photo)

