Six Nations taking on flooding hitting properties

By Victoria Gray Writer This year’s freeze/thaw cycle is causing more flooding than usual, but the fire department may be able to help. Six Nations Public Works department is doing its best to keep up with complaints, but Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) continue to field calls from those experiencing flooding on their properties. At the Business and Infrastructure Committee meeting councillor Kerry Bomberry said he wants to see more ditches dug on the territory to help mitigate floods within Ohsweken and is hopeful the Master Drainage Plan will mirror the water and flood study done concerning Mackenzie and Boston Rogers Creeks and their tributaries. Senior administrative officer Darren Jamieson said he is working to hire a full-time drainage coordinator. “The issue is the current flood season started a bit…



