Six Nations taking on flooding hitting properties

By Victoria Gray Writer This year’s freeze/thaw cycle is causing more flooding than usual, but the fire department may be able to help. Six Nations Public Works department is doing its best to keep up with complaints, but Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) continue to field calls from those experiencing flooding on their properties. At the Business and Infrastructure Committee meeting councillor Kerry Bomberry said he wants to see more ditches dug on the territory to help mitigate floods within Ohsweken and is hopeful the Master Drainage Plan will mirror the water and flood study done concerning Mackenzie and Boston Rogers Creeks and their tributaries. Senior administrative officer Darren Jamieson said he is working to hire a full-time drainage coordinator. “The issue is the current flood season started a bit…
Related Posts
One man charged in brutal attack on Six Nations woman, second man sought
March 30, 2022 192
SIX NATIONS-Six Nations Police have charged one man and are asking for the public’s help in…
Building national monument honouring residential school students to take five years
March 30, 2022 15
Ottawa is eyeing a five-year timeline to build a national monument to honour children who suffered…