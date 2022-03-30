Six Nations woman hospitalized after brutal beating

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations police are investigating after a local woman was brutally beaten by an assailant and then attacked by a dog. Police said the attack happened Saturday, March 19, 2022 at a house party in the community but would not release information on the site. Police said the woman was beaten suffering numerous injuries including bites and scratches from a dog. Police said Six Nations Animal Services and Six Nations Health Services were called in. A facebook post described the injuries the young woman suffered saying she was dragged by her hair and beaten suffering broken facial bones as well as numerous dog bites from what was believed to have been a pit bull. The post said “dogs” had been ordered to attack and “attacked…



