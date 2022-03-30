The evidence won’t be lost, Mohawk Institute Residential School will be preserved

By Victoria Gray Writer The gut wrenching history of the Mohawk Institute Residential School will not fade into oblivion. Instead the building will stand as a reminder and as proof of the cultural genocide the Canadian government, Catholic and Anglican churches waged against Indigenous children. The Woodlands Cultural Centre announced the successful completion of its Save the Evidence Campaign in its March newsletter. In all, Woodlands spent six years building awareness and raised $24.3 million dollars to fix the building, make it accessible and to turn it into a museum. In 2013, the Woodlands set up a community consultation with Six Nations members to find out what they wanted to do with the Mush Hole, where so much pain and suffering took place. Despite the widespread abuse of children who…



