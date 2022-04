SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations is heading into the April 1 2022 weekend with an increase in COVID-19 numbers to 39 active cases in the community up by 24 cases from 15 at the start of the week.

The community has two people in hosptial with COVID-19 related illness and 50 people in isolation.

