Manitoba Metis Federation one step closer to self government 

By Chelsea Kemp

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Manitoba Metis Federation refined the verbiage of its constitution at its annual general assembly over the weekend, enhancing its ability to serve at the National Government of the Red River Metis.

The annual general assembly took place Friday to Sunday and featured 23 resolutions to amend the MMF constitution, election bylaws

The MMF is in negotiations with the federal government to establish a treaty process and build the rules around being a government for the Red River Metis. An accord between the parties was struck on July 6, 2021, when the Manitoba Metis Recognition and Implementation Agreement was signed. Together, they are working to advance the document and government-to-government relationship based on the affirmation of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership with the Red River Metis.

The document was co-developed by all parties, and marks a historic agreement that will support the MMF’s vision of self-determination and self-government, Leah LaPlante, the MMF southwest region vice-president, said.

The agreement recognizes Manitoba Metis’ right to self-government and the mandate of the MMF to serve as the government of the Manitoba Metis. This includes recognition of the MMF’s jurisdiction over citizenship, leadership selection, elections and the operations in regards to Red River Metis citizens.

The constitutional amendments at the MMF assembly are a critical part of history, LaPlante said, and marks generations of hard work on behalf of the Metis people coming to fruition.

At times, she had doubted she would ever get to witness the historic moment.

“I think sometimes we still pinch ourselves to think that we have finally been recognized after so many years.”

LaPlante was 16 years old when she first joined an MMF local south of Boissevain. It is incredible to see how far the organization has come since its launch in 1967, she said.

The MMF has faced adversity over the years that has taken hard work and dedication to overcome, LaPlante said, but the end result has been the empowering experience of forging treaty rights and self-governance.

“When it’s in your heart. When it’s your people. When you’re telling your story and you want to make life better for people, you really get caught up in that and I think it becomes a part of who you are.”

The Manitoba Metis Recognition and Implementation Agreement marks a moment of empowerment for Metis citizens, she said, and younger generations that are taking up the mantle from their parents who have been fighting for these rights for many years.

She was impressed by the number of young people who attended the assembly and who were engaged in fighting for the future of Metis citizens.

Young people are essential Metis citizens, she said, as they will carry the MMF forward into the future while listening to elders to understand the stories of the past. They need to know the struggle that happened so they can see where they want to go.

“It’s the perfect learning experience for teenagers to be there sitting and listening and asking questions.”

More than 2,000 Metis citizens attended the assembly in person at Assiniboine Downs over the weekend. Despite most COVID-19 pandemic health measures being lifted across Manitoba, the organization continues to emphasize the safety of its citizens, including proof of vaccination, masking and sanitation at the meeting.

LaPlante is part of the team of ministers involved with justice, constitution, natural resources and citizenship that has been working on constitutional changes for the last couple of years. The final product of the federation’s approved resolutions will recognize the MMF as the pre-existing democratic representative government of the Manitoba Metis, which has the responsibility of providing responsible and accountable self-government to its Red River Metis citizens.

“We’re going to grow in a very big way, there are exciting times ahead.”

Chelsea Kemp is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brandon Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI government funding.

