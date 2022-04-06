Local News
ticker

City of Brantford says mediation possible after judge proposes it to settle city’s $75 million Arrowdale golf course damage claim

April 6, 2022 86 views
The front gate to the former golf course last year. (Turtle Island News file phto)

By Victoria Gray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT- The City of Brantford is open to mediation with Arrowdale land defenders after a judge recommended it. “It is not unusual for a judge to encourage out of court resolution and as is the case with all litigation to which it is a party, the City of Brantford is open to participating in settlement discussions,” a statement from the City of Brantford said. The city is suing Trevor Bomberry, a 48-year-old Oneida man from Six Nations, who staged a land defense at the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course on Stanley Street in Brantford from October 9 to December 31, 2021. He was charged with break and enter and mischief on January 11. Brantford is seeking a permanent injunction for the property and $75 million…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NWAC: Federal budget must live up to social, economic commitments for Indigenous women

April 6, 2022 13

OTTAWA, April  06, 2022  – The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) is calling upon the…

Read more
National News

With papal apology, Catholic Church can’t deny role in residential schools: Manitoba NDP MLA

April 6, 2022 13

By Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week’s apology to residential school survivors from Pope…

Read more