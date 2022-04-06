City of Brantford says mediation possible after judge proposes it to settle city’s $75 million Arrowdale golf course damage claim

By Victoria Gray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT- The City of Brantford is open to mediation with Arrowdale land defenders after a judge recommended it. “It is not unusual for a judge to encourage out of court resolution and as is the case with all litigation to which it is a party, the City of Brantford is open to participating in settlement discussions,” a statement from the City of Brantford said. The city is suing Trevor Bomberry, a 48-year-old Oneida man from Six Nations, who staged a land defense at the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course on Stanley Street in Brantford from October 9 to December 31, 2021. He was charged with break and enter and mischief on January 11. Brantford is seeking a permanent injunction for the property and $75 million…



