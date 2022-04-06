Man charged in Caledonia assault

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Six Nations man after receiving a complaint of an assault that occurred at an establishment in Caledonia on April 2, 2022 at 10:58 p.m. As a result of the investigation, police have charged Kyle Skinner, 51, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with Assault, Forcible Confinement and Uttering Threats – cause death or bodily harm. The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges….
