Local News
ticker

Man charged in Caledonia assault

April 6, 2022 183 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Six Nations man after receiving a complaint of an assault that occurred at an establishment in Caledonia on April 2, 2022 at 10:58 p.m. As a result of the investigation, police have charged Kyle Skinner, 51, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with Assault, Forcible Confinement and Uttering Threats – cause death or bodily harm. The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NWAC: Federal budget must live up to social, economic commitments for Indigenous women

April 6, 2022 9

OTTAWA, April  06, 2022  – The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) is calling upon the…

Read more
National News

With papal apology, Catholic Church can’t deny role in residential schools: Manitoba NDP MLA

April 6, 2022 10

By Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week’s apology to residential school survivors from Pope…

Read more