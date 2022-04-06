Pope Francis: “I am very sorry”

Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for residential schools By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS ROME- Indigenous leaders say they were deeply moved by Pope Francis delivering a long-awaited apology for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools. The Pontiff stood before a room of around 190 Indigenous delegates and asked for God’s forgiveness for the deplorable conduct of members of the Catholic Church. “I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry,’’ Francis said, during a final meeting with First Nations, Inuit and Metis delegates at the Vatican. “And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon.’’ Francis said he felt shame and sorrow that Catholics, particularly those in charge of education, caused such significant harm. The Pontiff also said…



