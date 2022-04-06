Six Nations helping woman brutally attacked

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations s raising money to help a young woman who was brutally beaten. A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Autumn Martin’s medical expenses and to ease financial burdens on her family, has raised $3,385 of its $5,000 goal in two days. Colleen Whitlow, Martin’s aunt, set up the GoFundMe page as a way to show the 20-year-old that there are people in the community who support and care for her. “She’s really traumatized from the whole incident. Physically, she’s getting better, it’s just really hard,” Whitlow said. “It feels like nothing has really been done. I just wanted to make sure she felt supported.” Whitlow says Martin stopped at a house on Third Line near Highway 6 with a friend on March 20 around…



